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GIZA NORTH POWER PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Egypt : € 300,000,000
Energy : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/10/2010 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - gas pipeline - EN
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Giza North Power C.C. 3*750 MW Interconnections Project - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Nubaria-Methama Natural Gas Pipeline - EN

Summary sheet

Release date
26 April 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/10/2010
20100121
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Giza North Power Plant

Egyptian Electricity Holding Company and subsidiaries.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million.
EUR 1 000 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of a 1 500 MW gas-fired combined-cycle plant.

The project is expected to contribute to meeting growing electricity demand with a lower environmental impact than other fossil fuel based alternatives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Due to its size and technical characteristics the project requires an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under EIB Guidelines. The EIA process is ongoing and it is expected to be finalised in spring 2010.

The project is required to be procured in compliance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement. The procurement process is commencing.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - gas pipeline - EN
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Giza North Power C.C. 3*750 MW Interconnections Project - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Nubaria-Methama Natural Gas Pipeline - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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