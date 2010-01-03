Castilla-La Mancha Human Capital

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Comunidad Autónoma de Castilla-La Mancha, a través de GICAMAN
Loan to the Comunidad Autónoma de Castilla-La Mancha for investments in health, education, protection of the environment and sustainable communities.
The Project will contribute to the balanced development of the region in a number of specific policy areas.
Health, cultural and educational facilities are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment, though the project may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. During appraisal the Bank’s services will verify whether any EIA is required and the environmental effects of the project.
As a public administration entity the promoter is required to follow EU public procurement rules (directives 2004/17/EC and 2007/18/EC), including publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in the regional legislation.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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