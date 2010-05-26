LAKE VICTORIA WATSAN - KAMPALA WATER

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Government of Uganda
Upgrading and rehabilitation of Kampala water supply and sanitation, with associated transmission mains and distribution system.
The Project will increase access to safe and affordable drinking water and sanitation for the population in urban and peri-urban Kampala, as well as promote greater efficiency in the use of water resources.
The region around Lake Victoria has been suffering from reduced rainfall and increasing pressures on limited ground- and surface water resources and is therefore vulnerable to climate change. The Project supports Integrated Water Resources Management and will promote greater efficiency in the use of water resources. Close collaboration will be sought between EIB and other financiers to agree on environmental and social covenants, as applicable.
The NWSC will be the contracting authority for all service, supply and works contracts of the project. Procedures for EIB-funded components will be based on open international tendering with publication in the EC Official Journal, as applicable.
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