GLOBAL CLIMATE PARTNERSHIP FUND

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Services - Financial and insurance activities
Debt fund focusing on small scale energy efficiency and renewable energy investments either directly or via local financial institutions.
The Fund's promotion of energy efficiency and renewable energy will support the EU's climate change and environmental policy objectives. In addition, the Fund will contribute to the economic and social development of the regions in which it invests, by providing resources to support final beneficiaries for investments in the fields of energy and environmental protection.
The operation will bring about environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have limited negative environmental impacts. The Fund has set up an Environmental and Social Management System that is consistent with EIB environmental and social principles and standards.
For EIB eligible investments, the Fund Manager shall assess conformity of procurement procedures with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.