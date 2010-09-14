SOUTH WEST W&WW 2010-12 (AMP5-I)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
South West Water & Waste Water 2010-12 (AMP5-I)
South West Water (SWW) provides water and wastewater services to a population of more than 1.6 million. people across Devon, Cornwall and parts of Somerset and Dorset in the South West of England. The Programme forms part of SWWs capital expenditure programme for the regulatory period 2010-15, with individual schemes located throughout the whole service area.
The programme is driven primarily by the need to upgrade environmental performance and service levels as well as improve reliability of assets. The Programme also promotes ecoefficiency through energy recovery from operations.The industry economic regulator OFWAT with the Environmental Agency and the Drinking Water Inspectorate (“quality regulators”) closely monitor the planning and implementation of the investment programme to ensure EU quality standards.
The Promoter complies with the requirements of EU EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, as well as Article 6 of the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC. The Promoter carries out Environmental Impact Assessment procedures where required by the competent authorities and mitigating measures are applied as appropriate. The quality and environmental regulators independently monitor compliance with effluent discharge permits and drinking water quality standards.
South West Water fully complies with the requirements of Procurement Directive 93/38/EC of June 1993 and its amendment 2004/17/EC as well as 93/37/EEC of 14 June 1993 for public works contracts, 93/36/EEC of 14 June 1993 for public supply contracts, 92/50/EEC of 18 June 1992 for public service contracts and their amendment Directive 2004/18/EC of 31 March 2004.
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