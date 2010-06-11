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GARANTIQA MUNICIPAL RISK SHARING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 49,676,184.9
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 49,676,184.9
Services : € 49,676,184.9
Signature date(s)
29/11/2010 : € 49,676,184.9
Other links
Related press
Hungary: Support to priority projects co-financed with EU grants, RDI, upgrading gas transport infrastructure and improving access of municipalities to finance

Summary sheet

Release date
11 June 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/11/2010
20100082
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Garantiqa Municipal Risk Sharing

Garantiqa Hitelgarancia Zrt.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to HUF 13 500 million. (EUR 50.60 million).
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Partial counterguarantee of Garantiqa's 80% guarantee of Hungarian banks' long-term loans extended to Hungarian municipalities, municipal associations, multi-purpose small-area associations or municipal companies for projects eligible for EIB financing.

The proposed operation intends to make access to loan facilities easier for local public entities in Hungary, especially the smaller ones, which do not have the collateral necessary for borrowing. The operation would therefore promote EU objectives for local public sector projects in Hungary, which cannot otherwise be achieved by EIB.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Garantiqa will be required to require the financial Intermediaries to ensure compliance of projects financed under the loan with applicable national and EU legislation.

Garantiqa will be required to require the financial Intermediaries to ensure compliance of projects financed under the loan with applicable national and EU legislation.

Other links
Related press
Hungary: Support to priority projects co-financed with EU grants, RDI, upgrading gas transport infrastructure and improving access of municipalities to finance

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Hungary: Support to priority projects co-financed with EU grants, RDI, upgrading gas transport infrastructure and improving access of municipalities to finance
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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