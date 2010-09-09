Syria H2020 Water

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Ministry of Housing and Construction
Development of modern water supply, wastewater collection and treatment infrastructures in Syria, included in the EU Horizon 2020 initiative that aims to tackle the top sources of Mediterranean pollution by the year 2020. Programme loan comprising investments in Banias and surrounding villages (an H2020 “hotspot”), Hreisun, Jobar, Al Ghamkah and Al Dabousiah river catchment areas.
The objective of the project is to install modern and well performing water and wastewater infrastructure and to reduce the pollution affecting the Mediterranean Sea, while improving the health and environmental conditions of the population living within the project areas. Strengthening of water and wastewater infrastructure in the river basins will have a significant positive impact on environmental sustainability. Ground water and coastal zone environment will be materially improved as a result of upgraded treatment of municipal sewage, positively affecting the quality of life of around 380 000 population.
The project will have an overall positive impact on the living conditions of the resident population of the project area, and is expected to generate substantial environmental benefits through the reduction of wastewater effluents impact on scarce water resources in three water basins. Its main components must undergo an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in line with national and EU Environmental Directives.
The Promoter is required to respect national and European legislation applicable to public procurement. The Bank requires the Promoter to ensure that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the Project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation.
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