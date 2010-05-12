Romanian Power Grid Network

Summary sheet
Transelectrica SA
The Project aims at reinforcing and upgrading the Romanian electricity transmission network while improving the reliability and quality of electricity supply.
The project contributes to the Bank’s lending priority objectives on convergence regions and security of internal energy supply, by supporting Transelectrica’s medium-term investment programme for modernising and retro-fitting power substations within the power transmission grid.
The project consists of eight sub-projects of which seven pertain to the refurbishment and modernisation of existing substations, thus falling under Annex II of the EIA Directive (the remaining concerning the implementation of hardware/software). The National Authority screened the eight sub-projects and did not require an Environmental Impact Assessment. The environmental impact is expected to be minor and essentially limited to the construction phase (e.g. dust emissions, traffic disturbances, noise). The compliance with EU and National Environmental legislation will be analysed during appraisal.
The procurement procedures followed and their compliance with the EU Directive on public procurement for entities operating in the energy sector will be investigated during appraisal.
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