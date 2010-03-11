Geoplin Gas Transmission

Summary sheet
Geoplin plinovodi d.o.o.
The project consists of an investment programme to upgrade the capacity of the existing gas transmission infrastructure to meet demand growth, long-term transit commitments/opportunities, and public service obligations. The investment covers pipelines and compression facilities located in various parts of the country.
The project will increase the capacity in two of the most congested parts in the transmission system.
The project components are subject to environmental assessments as required by the EIA Directive 85/337/EC and amendments of 1997 and 2003. The technical nature of the components makes them fall under Annex II of the directive. All EIAs have either been completed and submitted to the competent authorities or are in the process of completion.
The investments under the project are subject to the procurement provisions defined in Directive 2004/17/EC for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors.
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