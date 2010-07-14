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EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2007-2013 (PL)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 2,130,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 2,130,000,000
Telecom : € 255,600,000
Composite infrastructure : € 447,300,000
Services : € 660,300,000
Education : € 766,800,000
Signature date(s)
24/04/2013 : € 15,600,000
24/04/2013 : € 27,300,000
24/04/2013 : € 40,300,000
24/04/2013 : € 46,800,000
14/10/2010 : € 240,000,000
14/10/2010 : € 420,000,000
14/10/2010 : € 620,000,000
14/10/2010 : € 720,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) - „INNOWACYJNA GOSPODARKA” - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) - „INFRASTRUKTURA I ŚRODOWISKO” - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) - Regional Operational Programmes - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) - Wschodnia Polska - PL

Summary sheet

Release date
14 July 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/10/2010
20100060
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EU Funds Co-Financing 2007-2013

The Republic of Poland

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 2 billion.
Approx. EUR 18.6 billion.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

This Framework Loan/Structural Programme Loan operation will co-finance priority investments in selected axes of most Operational Programmes implementing the Polish National Strategic Reference Framework 2007-2013. This project will primarily focus on the human capital, RDI, and SME sectors.

Co-financing of priority investments within the scope of Poland’s National Strategic Reference Framwork (NSRF) 2007-2013.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is a multi-sector multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan/Structural Programme Loan. Some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, or may have an impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network. It is required that all schemes be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.

The promoter as a public administration entity is required to follow the EU public procurement rules (2004/18/EC), including the publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation and in line with the general rules and principles of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) - „INNOWACYJNA GOSPODARKA” - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) - „INFRASTRUKTURA I ŚRODOWISKO” - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) - Regional Operational Programmes - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) - Wschodnia Polska - PL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications