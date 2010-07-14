EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2007-2013 (PL)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The Republic of Poland
This Framework Loan/Structural Programme Loan operation will co-finance priority investments in selected axes of most Operational Programmes implementing the Polish National Strategic Reference Framework 2007-2013. This project will primarily focus on the human capital, RDI, and SME sectors.
Co-financing of priority investments within the scope of Poland’s National Strategic Reference Framwork (NSRF) 2007-2013.
The project is a multi-sector multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan/Structural Programme Loan. Some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, or may have an impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network. It is required that all schemes be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.
The promoter as a public administration entity is required to follow the EU public procurement rules (2004/18/EC), including the publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation and in line with the general rules and principles of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.