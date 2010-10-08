Novozymes Enzymes RDI II

Summary sheet
Novozymes A/S
The project concerns the European-based part of the promoter’s corporate RDI programme in the period 2010-2011 related to discovery and development of innovative enzymes, novel pharmaceutical proteins, and micro-organisms.
The R&D investments focus on improving current products and processes as well as developing new business opportunities. The project is expected to safeguard and enhance the leading competitive position of an EU knowledge-based, R&D-driven enterprise
The project concerns investment in research and development activities that are expected to be carried out in existing R&D facilities, in which case an EIA should not be required according to Directive 85/337/EC and its amending Directives. However the promoter will be required to ensure that the provisions of the EIA Directive and those of any other relevant environmental acquis are complied with. Full environmental details will be assessed during the appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement. The promoter has sound procedures for procuring specialized equipment and external services and the R&D activities are carried out by internal research staff hence they are expected to be entirely appropriate to the industry and satisfactory to the Bank.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.