PRET GLOBAL PRO-PME III

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Credit institution specialising in financing of small and very small firms in Cameroon (meso finance).
Third local currency (CFAF) credit line for financing schemes promoted by small and very small enterprises in the industrial, agribusiness, fisheries, tourism, health, education and related services sectors.
The Bank's loan will finance PRO-PME's loans and leasing operations in favour of the final beneficiaries.
The proposed operation complies with the principles and aims of the Investment Facility established under the Cotonou Agreement. It will help to support Cameroon's private sector, particularly small urban businesses, which make a substantial contribution to the country's economic growth, and will assist the local financial sector by providing resources tailored to local investment requirements in terms of duration and cost.
PRO-PME will ensure that all the necessary permits and authorisations issued by the various competent authorities are obtained for the projects financed. Application of national environmental regulations by the borrower will be systematically required. If necessary, additional investigations will be required to ensure that the projects comply with the Bank's environmental standards.
PRO-PME will ensure that its customers' selection of supplies and services includes, if appropriate, the competitive tendering necessary to guarantee the sound economics of each project.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.