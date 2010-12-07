AVIVA HADRIAN INFRA SUB DEBT FUND

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Aviva Investors / Hadrian’s Wall Capital
Subordinated debt fund enabling capital markets to provide senior debt funding for infrastructure projects in Europe.
Enabling long term capital market funding by providing subordinated debt for priority infrastructure projects.
The Fund's draft documentation requires that in respect of the individual projects which are the ultimate beneficiary of the fund's debt (i) all have to comply with all applicable EU Directives and national legislation related to the environment; (ii) all should comply also with all multilateral environmental agreements to which the Member State is a party, and that (iii) the relevant environmental documentation related to the project shall be acquired and retained by the Fund, for future disclosure to the EIB if necessary.
The Fund's draft documentation requires that in respect of the individual projects which are the ultimate beneficiary of the fund's debt, procurement has been undertaken in accordance with EU procurement directives, and that specifically PPP projects have been procured in line with guidance in the EC Interpretative Communication on Concessions and that value for money has been demonstrated.
The fund is a Specialised Investment Fund.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.