PSA Voiture Hybride RSFF

Summary sheet
Peugeot Citroen Automobiles S.A.
The project concerns the financing of the promoter’s research and development activities related to the development of a “plug-in hybrid” platform.
The project will contribute to the development of the promoter’s knowledge in the field of hybrid drive trains and plug-in hybrid vehicles. It will also contribute to increasing the public stock of knowledge and support further R&D in the field of hybrid vehicle technology.
The project is expected to bring about positive environmental results as a consequence of the reduction of fuel consumption/CO2 emissions and will contribute to the promoter’s CO2 objectives.
The project concerns investments in research, development and industrialisation that will be carried out in existing facilities which are already authorised and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Annex II of the Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC.
EU procurement directives do not apply to this private sector project. As seen in previous projects with the promoter, it is expected that procurement is in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects.
Loan foreseen under the European Clean Transport Facility (ECTF).
The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.
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