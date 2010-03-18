NRW Hochschulmodernisierung

Summary sheet
Bau- und Liegenschaftsbetrieb des Landes Nordrhein-Westfalen
The programme concerns construction and rehabilitation of buildings located at public universities and colleges owned by the Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia.
To continue financing the modernisation of university buildings in the Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW). It will be the Bank’s fourth operation with the same promoter since 2002.
Universities and colleges are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to Urban Development. The screening decisions taken by the Competent Authority will be examined during appraisal. The energy efficiency standards to be achieved by the new and refurbished buildings will also be examined during appraisal.
As a public entity, the promoter is required to respect national and European legislation applicable to public authorities’ procurement. The Bank will ensure that all contracts for the implementation of the programme have been, or shall be, tendered in accordance with EU procurement legislation.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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