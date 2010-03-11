Diakhitel - Student Loan III

Summary sheet
Diákhitel is the Hungarian state-owned student loan company. The company had over 270,000 clients at 30.06.2009, and total student loans outstanding were at HUF 187 billion. (EUR 693 million.) at 30.06.2009.
The project aims at financing part of the costs of third level studies by providing loans to higher education students through Diákhitel Központ Zrt. (Diákhitel).
The operation is fully supportive of the Lisbon objectives and consistent with the Bank’s Innovation 2010 Initiative (now KE). Better education and training significantly raises a country’s long-term growth. Investments in higher education (HE) and in research are key to the knowledge-driven economy, and essential in fostering employment creation, growth, and social cohesion. Implementation of a student loan programme is fundamental for ensuring that financially-constrained students have access to HE.
Not applicable.
Diákhitel awards loans amounts that do not exceed EUR 2 250 a year to students enrolled in a HE institution. In order to conduct its activities, Diákhitel procures some external services, e.g. legal, management, consultancy advisory, actuarial, etc. Procurement has been done in a competitive manner, following the strict procurement regulations that apply to Hungarian state-owned companies, supervised by the State Budgetary Institution.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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