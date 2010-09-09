TenneT Randstad Network

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
TenneT Holding BV
The project is part of the electricity transmission development in the Western area of the Netherlands, referred to as “Randstad 380 kV”. The project encompasses 63 km of 380 kV overhead lines, partly combined with 150 kV circuits, 20 km of 380 kV underground cables and three new/extended substations having transformation capacity of circa 3,500 MVA.
Improvement of electricity network
The overhead line components of the project pertain to Annex I of the EIA Directive and are currently undergoing Environmental Impact Assessment.
Typical impacts for the project’s components are vegetation clearance, removal of soil, visual impact, electromagnetic fields, impact on flying vertebrates, and temporary disturbance during construction. According to the Environmental Impact Study, appropriate environmental measures will be carried out during construction and operation so to minimize or compensate the identified impacts. The mitigating mesures include the burial of part of the connection and the adoption of a new type of pylon, called Wintrack, that significantly reduce the magnetic field zone as compared to standard pylon types.
The promoter implements public procurement procedures in line with the requirements of the EU Directive 2004/17/EC.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.