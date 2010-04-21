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FINGRID FENNO-SKAN 2 CABLE TEN-E

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 150,000,000
Energy : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/11/2010 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Dannebo-Finnböle DC power line - SV
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Dannebo-Finnböle DC power line - Appendix 1: EIA for for natura 2000 Bruksdammen - SV
Related press
Finland: Key Nordic power cable project receives EUR 150 million in EIB funding

Summary sheet

Release date
21 April 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/11/2010
20090784
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Fingrid Fenno Skan 2 Cable TEN-E

Fingrid Oyj

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 150 million.
Approximately EUR 300 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The extension of Fenno Skan cable through the implementation of a second pole.

Increase by circa 40% the transmission capacity between Finland and Sweden, and therefore improve electricity market integration and security of supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Both the Finnish and Swedish parts of the project underwent Environmental Impact Analysis, including appropriate biodiversity assessment, and received environmental and administrative approvals from the respective national authorities. No significant long-term impacts are expected to result from project construction and operation.

The contracts for the implementation of the project were procured following procedures governed by the EU Directive 2004/17/EC.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Dannebo-Finnböle DC power line - SV
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Dannebo-Finnböle DC power line - Appendix 1: EIA for for natura 2000 Bruksdammen - SV
Related press
Finland: Key Nordic power cable project receives EUR 150 million in EIB funding

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: Key Nordic power cable project receives EUR 150 million in EIB funding
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Dannebo-Finnböle DC power line - SV
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Dannebo-Finnböle DC power line - Appendix 1: EIA for for natura 2000 Bruksdammen - SV

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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