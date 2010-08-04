Syrian Healthcare II

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Summary sheet
Ministry of Health
Successor operation to Syrian Healthcare I signed in 2002, the project involves the construction, equipping and commissioning of selected hospitals throughout Syria and of a Public Health Centre located in Rural Damascus.
The EIB financing would support the Ministry of Health’s ongoing national programme of investment in hospital and related health facilities scheduled to be implemented by 2015. The Project has the potential to contribute materially to improving healthcare delivery and health outcomes in Syria, where the health needs are great and healthcare resources are scarce. By contributing to better access, increased capacity and the modernisation of health facilities and practices, the Project would help to generate health gain and thereby contribute towards the country’s social and economic development.
The Bank requires that all schemes included within the Project are implemented in accordance with the EU environmental legislation.
The Promoter is required to respect national and European legislation applicable to public procurement. The Bank requires the Promoter to ensure that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the Project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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