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SABADELL FL ENERGY EFF & RENEWABLES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 100,000,000
Energy : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/01/2011 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Parque Eolico de la Collada - El Perello
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Parque Eolico - Valdehorno
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Parque Eolico Sierra Sesnandez (Zamora)
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Loma del Capon - Linea Valcaire-Loma
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Parque Eolico Rodera Alta
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Parque Eolico - Bandeleras
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Parque Eolico de Saint Antoni
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Parque Eolico - Serra de Cova de Serpe
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Parque Eolico - Xunquiera

Summary sheet

Release date
10 November 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/01/2011
20090766
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables

Banco de Sabadell

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 100 million.
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The framework loan will be dedicated to supporting investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency in Spain. Most of the projects are expected to be onshore wind farms. The energy efficiency projects would be related to improvements of energy efficiency in large commercial buildings and to cogeneration. The Financial Intermediary is known to the Bank and has experience in the financing of these types of projects.

The proposed operation would support a series of investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency in Spain. The operation would contribute to the Spanish and EU energy and climate change objectives, notably the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and the enhancement of energy security of supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that help to mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and would be expected to have limited environmental impacts. However, some of the schemes might well be categorised as Annex I or II-type projects under the EIA Directive, which would require a mandatory environmental impact assessment or a review by the competent authority on the need to carry out an EIA. The Bank will assess the promoter’s capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

The Bank will review systems and procedures applied by the promoter during appraisal, including compliance with relevant national and EU legislation, as defined by Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC, and publication in the Official Journal of the EU where appropriate.

Related documents
16/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Parque Eolico de la Collada - El Perello
16/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Parque Eolico - Valdehorno
16/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Parque Eolico Sierra Sesnandez (Zamora)
16/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Loma del Capon - Linea Valcaire-Loma
16/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Parque Eolico Rodera Alta
16/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Parque Eolico - Bandeleras
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Parque Eolico de Saint Antoni
16/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Parque Eolico - Serra de Cova de Serpe
16/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Parque Eolico - Xunquiera

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Parque Eolico de la Collada - El Perello
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
46939694
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20090766
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Parque Eolico - Valdehorno
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
46941482
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20090766
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Parque Eolico Sierra Sesnandez (Zamora)
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
50745589
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20090766
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Loma del Capon - Linea Valcaire-Loma
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
50798466
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20090766
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Parque Eolico Rodera Alta
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51018592
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20090766
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Parque Eolico - Bandeleras
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51020939
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20090766
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Parque Eolico de Saint Antoni
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52882904
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20090766
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Parque Eolico - Serra de Cova de Serpe
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55623200
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20090766
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Parque Eolico - Xunquiera
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55623497
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20090766
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Parque Eolico de la Collada - El Perello
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Parque Eolico - Valdehorno
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Parque Eolico Sierra Sesnandez (Zamora)
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Loma del Capon - Linea Valcaire-Loma
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Parque Eolico Rodera Alta
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Parque Eolico - Bandeleras
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Parque Eolico de Saint Antoni
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Parque Eolico - Serra de Cova de Serpe
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables - Parque Eolico - Xunquiera
Other links
Summary sheet
Sabadell FL Energy Efficiency & Renewables
Data sheet
SABADELL FL ENERGY EFF & RENEWABLES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications