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BORD GAIS ONSHORE WIND PROGRAM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 245,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 245,000,000
Energy : € 245,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/04/2013 : € 90,000,000
28/11/2012 : € 155,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Lisheen - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Garracummer - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Kll Hill - EN
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Ballymartin Windfarm - Smithstown - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Booltiagh Wind Farm Extension - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Ballymartin Windfarm - Smithstown II - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Ballymartin Windfarm - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Knockacummer - EN
Related public register
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BORD GAIS ONSHORE WIND PROGRAM
Related press
Ireland: EUR 155m to support renewable energy investment

Summary sheet

Release date
24 October 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/11/2012
20090748
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BORD GAIS ONSHORE WIND PROGRAM
BORD GAIS EIREANN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 245 million
EUR 512 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is an investment programme of seven onshore wind farms with an expected total capacity of 213.9 MW to be installed in Ireland between 2011 and 2013.

The project is an investment programme of several wind farms with an expected total capacity of 213.9 MW to be installed in Ireland between 2011 and 2013.

As part of its strategy to expand its business into renewable energy, BGE has embarked on an ambitious wind farm development programme, via (notably) the buy-out of the wind pipeline from another private energy project developer, and its own development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All the wind farms in the programme have been screened in by the relevant national authority and have undergone EIA processes, obtaining the relevant approvals (with conditions). Confirmation by the competent authorities that the project will have no significant negative impact on nearby sites of nature conservation shall be obtained.

The promoter is a State-owned company and therefore is subject to EU public procurement directives for the purchase of the project works. According to the information provided so far, the promoter complies with the requirements of the above mentioned Directive including publication of tenders in the Official Journal of the European Union.

Related documents
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BORD GAIS ONSHORE WIND PROGRAM
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Lisheen - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Garracummer - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Kll Hill - EN
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Ballymartin Windfarm - Smithstown - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Booltiagh Wind Farm Extension - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Ballymartin Windfarm - Smithstown II - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Ballymartin Windfarm - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Knockacummer - EN
Related press
Ireland: EUR 155m to support renewable energy investment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BORD GAIS ONSHORE WIND PROGRAM
Publication Date
5 May 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54872427
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20090748
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BORD GAIS ONSHORE WIND PROGRAM
Other links
Summary sheet
BORD GAIS ONSHORE WIND PROGRAM
Data sheet
BORD GAIS ONSHORE WIND PROGRAM
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Lisheen - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Garracummer - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Kll Hill - EN
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Ballymartin Windfarm - Smithstown - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Booltiagh Wind Farm Extension - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Ballymartin Windfarm - Smithstown II - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Ballymartin Windfarm - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Knockacummer - EN
Related press
Ireland: EUR 155m to support renewable energy investment

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ireland: EUR 155m to support renewable energy investment
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Lisheen - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Garracummer - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Kll Hill - EN
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Ballymartin Windfarm - Smithstown - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Booltiagh Wind Farm Extension - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Ballymartin Windfarm - Smithstown II - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Ballymartin Windfarm - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Knockacummer - EN
Related public register
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BORD GAIS ONSHORE WIND PROGRAM

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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