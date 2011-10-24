BORD GAIS ONSHORE WIND PROGRAM

Summary sheet
The project is an investment programme of seven onshore wind farms with an expected total capacity of 213.9 MW to be installed in Ireland between 2011 and 2013.
The project is an investment programme of several wind farms with an expected total capacity of 213.9 MW to be installed in Ireland between 2011 and 2013.
As part of its strategy to expand its business into renewable energy, BGE has embarked on an ambitious wind farm development programme, via (notably) the buy-out of the wind pipeline from another private energy project developer, and its own development.
All the wind farms in the programme have been screened in by the relevant national authority and have undergone EIA processes, obtaining the relevant approvals (with conditions). Confirmation by the competent authorities that the project will have no significant negative impact on nearby sites of nature conservation shall be obtained.
The promoter is a State-owned company and therefore is subject to EU public procurement directives for the purchase of the project works. According to the information provided so far, the promoter complies with the requirements of the above mentioned Directive including publication of tenders in the Official Journal of the European Union.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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