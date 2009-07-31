NEGEV SOLAR THERMAL PLANT

Summary sheet
Design, construction and operation of a solar thermal power plant with a gross installed capacity of 121MW on a Build-Operate-Transfer basis. It will be located in the Western Negev Desert in Israel, 35km South of the city of Beer Sheva, close to the village of Ashalim, on an area designated by the Israeli authorities as Plot A.
The project will have significantly lower pollutant emissions, including greenhouse gases, than conventional thermal power plants. It will contribute to EU and Israel national priority objectives with regard to combating climate change and supporting renewable energy. It is fully in line with the strategic objectives set for the external mandate as well as the Bank’s priority energy lending objectives related to renewable energy and external energy security and economic development. This project contributes substantially to the objectives of the Mediterranean Solar Plan and to the achievement of the Israeli national target to generate 10% of the total electricity capacity by 2020 from renewable energy sources, equivalent to approximately 2,700MW.
If the project were located in the EU, it would fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (85/337/EEC) as amended, requiring the competent national authority to determine the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). Under Israeli Law, the project requires a mandatory EIA including initial scoping and public consultation. During appraisal, the Bank will ensure that the project complies with the Bank’s principles and standards as regards environmental and social issues.
The project concession has a local preference element requiring the promoter to procure domestically 20% of its investment. Based on the information available at this stage, the required local component seems to be below the level at which parts can naturally be sourced locally and at economic prices. The Bank will assess this in more detail during the appraisal with the objective of verifying whether the project will meet the Bank’s criteria of economy and efficiency.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.