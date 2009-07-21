Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Credit line in support of financing public infrastructure and private sector projects.
BOAD aims to promote the balanced development of its Member States and the economic integration of West Africa. Its financing of public infrastructure projects and the private sector contributes to the economic development of the WAEMU zone.
As far as the management of environmental and social issues in project financing is concerned, BOAD has adopted procedures in line with those applicable in multilateral development financing institutions, which are updated on the basis of performance criteria and other internationally recognised principles (the Equator Principles).
The equipment, services and works for the supported projects will be selected in accordance with appropriate procedures – international or national invitations to tender or consultations – taking into account the specific features of the projects.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.