WATER INFRASTRUCTURE MODERNISATION

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Regional Water Supply Company for West and East Georgia and/or the Municipal Development Fund
Mainly small scale investment schemes for leakage detection, metering, rehabilitation of the water distribution network, energy efficiency and sewerage system rehabilitation.
The investments will contribute to consolidating and improving water supply and wastewater collection and treatment services, reducing public health risks and improving the quality of the environment.
Most of the proposed measures under the project are limited to rehabilitation of the existing water and waste water infrastructure and will not require full EIAs in accordance with EU directives or national environmental legislation. They will mostly only constitute a first phase in achieving full compliance with national discharge limits and EU standards.
Procurement will be in line with EIB procurement guidelines, requiring international publication in the OJEU for large contracts. Use of technical assistance will secure that the promoter is able to follow such guidelines.
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