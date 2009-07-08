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EVONIK CHEMICALS RDI RSFF

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 200,000,000
Industry : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/06/2011 : € 200,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
14 June 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/06/2011
20090708
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Evonik Chemicals RDI RSFF

Evonik Industries AG

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million.
EUR 660 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Co-financing of the promoter’s research, development and innovation expenditure in the development of leading-edge technologies and strategic innovations in the field of specialty chemicals for different market applications.

The project concerns investments in research and technology as well as product and process development driven by the promoter’s long-term strategy, focusing on high-value added products with the objective to strengthen the long-term competitive edge through technology and innovation leadership.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The R&D activities encompassed within this project will not materially change current R&D practices and will be carried out within existing facilities. Thus, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) according to the EU Directive 97/11/EC, as amended by directive 2003/35/EC, should not be required. Compliance of R&D activities with relevant EU environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.

Procurement procedures followed and applicability of EU public procurement legislation will be verified during the appraisal.

Comments

The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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