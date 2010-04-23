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BALEARIC AIRPORTS INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 400,000,000
Transport : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/10/2010 : € 100,000,000
10/11/2011 : € 100,000,000
10/03/2011 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related press
Spain: EUR 100 million loan to upgrade airports on Balearic Islands

Summary sheet

Release date
23 April 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/10/2010
20090672
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Balearic Airports Infrastructure

ENTE Público de Aeropuertos Españoles y Navegación Aerea (AENA)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Indicatively, up to EUR 400 million.
Indicatively, around EUR 800 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns infrastructure development work at three airports (Menorca, Palma and Ibiza) in the Balearic Islands, to enhance capacity and to improve safety and service standards.

Palma de Mallorca airport is an International Connecting Point, and Ibiza and Mahon airports Community Connecting Points within the airports trans-European network, making each of the three project components eligible under Article 309 c).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Promoter has confirmed that the development work at Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca require formal EIAs. The Bank will review current progress in each case, the assessment of impacts, the degree of public consultation allowed and how any conditions imposed, or likely to be imposed, are to be incorporated into the works.

The Bank will require the Promoter to confirm that all contracts for the implementation of the project will or have been tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement directives, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal where appropriate.

Other links
Related press
Spain: EUR 100 million loan to upgrade airports on Balearic Islands

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EUR 100 million loan to upgrade airports on Balearic Islands
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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