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GRAN CANARIA AIRPORT INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 200,000,000
Transport : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/09/2011 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Chapter 1 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Chapter 3 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Chapter 2 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Chapter 5 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Chapter 6 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Chapter 4 - ES

Summary sheet

Release date
29 June 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/09/2011
20090670
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Gran Canaria Airport Infrastrusture

ENTE Público de Aeropuertos Españoles y Navegación Aérea

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to 200 million.
Up to 450 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Gran Canaria Airport is the fifth largest airport in Spain, processing over 9 million passengers in 2009.

The project will increase capacity in line with projected growth and will improve safety standards and service levels.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is classified under Annex II of Council Directive 85/337 as amended by Directive 91/11/C and 2003/35/EC, thus requiring the Member State to determine whether or not a formal Environmental Impact Assessment is required.

The Promoter is subject to the EU Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC and follows the relevant national legislation which incorporates the directive.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Chapter 1 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Chapter 3 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Chapter 2 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Chapter 5 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Chapter 6 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Chapter 4 - ES

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications