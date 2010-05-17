CATALUNYA INFRAESTRUCTURA REGIONAL (B)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Generalitat de Catalunya
The Investment Plan for Social Cohesion of Catalonia 2009-2012 seeks to contribute to economic growth and job creation, by promoting the development of human capital and regional infrastructure. Following approval and disbursement of the first Catalunya Infraestructura Regional,loan, the Bank has been requested to continue its support to the Region with financial contributions for eligible schemes in the areas outlined above under a second operation.
A number of priority investment schemes have been selected for the purposes of this project covering the following areas: (i) social inclusion, (ii) health, (iii) education, (iv) culture and cultural heritage, (v) urban renewal, (vi) sustainable transport and (vii) environment.
The project is a multi-sector multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan. Some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, or may have an impact on an area forming part of Natura 2000 network. Compliance with the relevant directives will be verified.
The promoter, as a public administration entity, is required to follow EU public procurement rules (2004/17/EC and 2007/18/EC) including publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate.
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