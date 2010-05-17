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CATALUNYA INFRAESTRUCTURA REGIONAL (B)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 250,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 7,000,000
Services : € 7,500,000
Transport : € 32,500,000
Urban development : € 43,000,000
Health : € 70,000,000
Education : € 90,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/06/2011 : € 2,800,000
14/06/2011 : € 3,000,000
15/10/2010 : € 4,200,000
15/10/2010 : € 4,500,000
14/06/2011 : € 13,000,000
14/06/2011 : € 17,200,000
15/10/2010 : € 19,500,000
15/10/2010 : € 25,800,000
14/06/2011 : € 28,000,000
14/06/2011 : € 36,000,000
15/10/2010 : € 42,000,000
15/10/2010 : € 54,000,000
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Related press
Spain: EUR 150 million for social amenities in Catalonia

Summary sheet

Release date
17 May 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/10/2010
20090658
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Catalunya Infraestructura Regional (B) (Spain)

Generalitat de Catalunya

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 250 million.
The project cost for already selected schemes is tentatively estimated at EUR 1 103 million., financed by the regional budget and third parties and will be further checked during appraisal. The EIB will finance up to 50% of the regional contribution to the schemes.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Investment Plan for Social Cohesion of Catalonia 2009-2012 seeks to contribute to economic growth and job creation, by promoting the development of human capital and regional infrastructure. Following approval and disbursement of the first Catalunya Infraestructura Regional,loan, the Bank has been requested to continue its support to the Region with financial contributions for eligible schemes in the areas outlined above under a second operation.

A number of priority investment schemes have been selected for the purposes of this project covering the following areas: (i) social inclusion, (ii) health, (iii) education, (iv) culture and cultural heritage, (v) urban renewal, (vi) sustainable transport and (vii) environment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is a multi-sector multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan. Some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, or may have an impact on an area forming part of Natura 2000 network. Compliance with the relevant directives will be verified.

The promoter, as a public administration entity, is required to follow EU public procurement rules (2004/17/EC and 2007/18/EC) including publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate.

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Related press
Spain: EUR 150 million for social amenities in Catalonia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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Related press
Spain: EUR 150 million for social amenities in Catalonia
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General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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