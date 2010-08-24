Great East Road Rehabilitation Project

Summary sheet
Contact point: RDA, Mr Elias Mwape, Chief Engineer – Planning
Phone +260 211 253 088 or +260 211 253 002/ Fax: +260 211 253 404 e-mail: emwape@roads.gov.zm.
Improvement of about 360 km of single carriageway highway on the Great East Road connecting central Zambia to its eastern province, as well as into the “Nacala Development Corridor”, a regional transport corridor linking Malawi and Zambia to the deep water port of Nacala in Mozambique.
The project is expected to generate savings in vehicle operating costs and travel time as well as reduce the risk of road accidents. The project feeds the Nacala Corridor, which, when fully upgraded, will offer a significantly shorter route to/from the sea for Zambian imports and exports than other existing routes through South Africa and Tanzania. The EIB contribution is expected to include the works for developing a dry port (road-rail interconnector) in Chipata.
An EIA procedure, in accordance with applicable standards, was undertaken and submitted to the Competent Authority (Environmental Council of Zambia, ECZ) for approval. In its letter dated 9th July 2010, the ECZ approved the present project.
The promoter is a public authority and, if operating as a contracting entity in the EU, would be subject to the provisions of the public procurement Directive 2004/18. The promoter will therefore be required to undertake procurement in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement which imposes the main mechanisms of the EC Directives.
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