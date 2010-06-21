C-Power II Offshore Wind Belgium

Summary sheet
C-Power NV
The project consists of the design, construction and operation of a large-scale offshore wind farm with a capacity of 295.2 MW situated 35 km off the Belgian coast.
The project aims at assisting Belgium to meet EU and national targets for energy generated from renewable energy sources (13% by 2020).
An offshore wind farm falls by virtue of its technical characteristics under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EEC (as by 97/11/EC 2003/35/EC). As the project is however located in Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) of the North Sea, it is also subject to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (“UNCLOS”) and national regulations concerning installation activities in the sea, making an EIA mandatory under national law. An EIA has been carried out and submitted to the Belgian competent authorities. The Bank will review the EIA during appraisal, including a verification of any effects on nature conservation sites.
The wind farm concession has been awarded on the basis of objective, proportionate and non-discriminatory criteria according to national legislation. Thus, the project does not enjoy special or exclusive rights and is not subject to EU Procurement Directives. The Bank will however ensure that the procurement procedures to be applied comply with the Bank’s principles and its statute, i.e. works, goods and services will be appropriately selected and are offered at competitive prices. Details will be verified during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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