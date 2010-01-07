VERBUND 380KV LINE SALZACH NEU (AT)

Summary sheet
Verbund Österreichische Elektrizitätswirtschafts-AG through ist fully-owned subsidiary Verbund-Austria Power Grid AG
The project concerns the construction of a 380kV transmission line (46km and associated substations) between the Salzach and St Peter substations (from Salzburg up to the German border).
The line will make an essential contribution to security of supply of electricity in the west of Austria and has been identified as part of a TEN-e project of European interest and of a priority axis identified under the 2006 TEN-e guidelines.
The project falls under the Annex I of EIA directive 85/337 as amended, thus subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment. The project received approval in March 2007 by the competent authority, which was confirmed by the Environment senate and in 2008 by the Supreme Administrative Court. Detailed mitigating measures were requested. On April 2008, the independent environmental tribunal of last instance confirmed a former positive decision of the provincial government of Salzburg and Upper Austria. License was granted.
The promoter is subject to the requirements of the EU Procurement Directive 93/38/EC (as amended by 2004/17/EC). The promoter is committed to compliance and has a good track record. The Bank will further asses the procurement procedures followed.
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