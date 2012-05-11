LEBANESE HIGHWAYS II

Summary sheet
Rehabilitation and widening to three lanes plus a service lane of the dual carriageway section of the A1 (which connects Beirut to the second largest city of Lebanon, Tripoli) between Nahr-El-Kalb and Tabarja, some 10.3 km long.
The project also entails the construction of two other major interchanges in Beirut (Galerie Semaan and El-Mawared).
The proposed rehabilitation and widening project would increase the capacity of the corridor that connects Beirut to Tripoli and the population of the Metn villages, towards Kesrwan, Jbeil and surroundings, with the urban areas and infrastructure of the capital.
If the project was located in the EU, it would fall under Annex II of the Directive 2011/92/EU since it is a widening to 2x3 plus one extra service lane some 10.3 km long. The intersections, depending on the area of land take and/or whether they lie on an expressway/motorway, may be Annex I. Notwithstanding the promoter has advised that the project was screened and an Environmental Impact Assessment has been done. The environmental and social procedures will be reviewed during the project appraisal. Clarity would also be sought on whether land take involves involuntary resettlement and the need to develop a resettlement action plan in accordance with the Bank's standards and whether any protected natural habitats are impacted by the project.
The Bank will require that the promoter implements the project in accordance with EIB procurement guidelines. The contracts for design and civil works will be procured through the Lebanese Council for Development and Reconstruction (CDR).
This operation is covered by the EU Political Risk Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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