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LEBANESE HIGHWAYS II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lebanon : € 75,000,000
Transport : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2012 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - El-Mawared/Ministry of Power and Water (MOP&W) - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - A1 Highway - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - A1 Highway - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Kouarantina Westbound Exit Ramp (KWER) - EN
Related public register
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEBANESE HIGHWAYS II
Related press
Lebanon: EUR 125 million for highway and clean energy

Summary sheet

Release date
11 May 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2012
20090635
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LEBANESE HIGHWAYS II
This is a public sector operation. The loan will be signed by the Council for Development and Reconstruction, acting on behalf of the Government of Lebanon.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 150 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Rehabilitation and widening to three lanes plus a service lane of the dual carriageway section of the A1 (which connects Beirut to the second largest city of Lebanon, Tripoli) between Nahr-El-Kalb and Tabarja, some 10.3 km long.

The project also entails the construction of two other major interchanges in Beirut (Galerie Semaan and El-Mawared).

The proposed rehabilitation and widening project would increase the capacity of the corridor that connects Beirut to Tripoli and the population of the Metn villages, towards Kesrwan, Jbeil and surroundings, with the urban areas and infrastructure of the capital.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the project was located in the EU, it would fall under Annex II of the Directive 2011/92/EU since it is a widening to 2x3 plus one extra service lane some 10.3 km long. The intersections, depending on the area of land take and/or whether they lie on an expressway/motorway, may be Annex I. Notwithstanding the promoter has advised that the project was screened and an Environmental Impact Assessment has been done. The environmental and social procedures will be reviewed during the project appraisal. Clarity would also be sought on whether land take involves involuntary resettlement and the need to develop a resettlement action plan in accordance with the Bank's standards and whether any protected natural habitats are impacted by the project.

The Bank will require that the promoter implements the project in accordance with EIB procurement guidelines. The contracts for design and civil works will be procured through the Lebanese Council for Development and Reconstruction (CDR).

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Political Risk Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEBANESE HIGHWAYS II
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - El-Mawared/Ministry of Power and Water (MOP&W) - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - A1 Highway - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - A1 Highway - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Kouarantina Westbound Exit Ramp (KWER) - EN
Related press
Lebanon: EUR 125 million for highway and clean energy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEBANESE HIGHWAYS II
Publication Date
5 May 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54872048
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20090635
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Lebanon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEBANESE HIGHWAYS II
Other links
Summary sheet
LEBANESE HIGHWAYS II
Data sheet
LEBANESE HIGHWAYS II
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - El-Mawared/Ministry of Power and Water (MOP&W) - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - A1 Highway - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - A1 Highway - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Kouarantina Westbound Exit Ramp (KWER) - EN
Related press
Lebanon: EUR 125 million for highway and clean energy

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Lebanon: EUR 125 million for highway and clean energy
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - El-Mawared/Ministry of Power and Water (MOP&W) - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - A1 Highway - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - A1 Highway - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Kouarantina Westbound Exit Ramp (KWER) - EN
Related public register
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEBANESE HIGHWAYS II

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications