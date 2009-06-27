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MERIDIAM INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,010,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Luxembourg : € 50,010,000
Health : € 15,003,000
Transport : € 35,007,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2009 : € 3,000
22/12/2009 : € 7,000
22/12/2009 : € 15,000,000
22/12/2009 : € 35,000,000
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Summary sheet

Release date
11 November 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2009
20090627
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Meridiam Infrastructure Fund II (Meridiam Europe II)
Meridiam Infrastructure Managers S.à r.l., a fund management company established for and dedicated to the management of infrastructure funds.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 1 billion
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The fund will invest equity and/or quasi-equity primarily in PPP infrastructure projects in the transport, social infrastructure and environmental sectors.

The main emphasis of the fund is the investment in primary PPP projects which are capable of generating predictable and stable long term cashflows.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund's documentation will require that in respect of the individual projects in which the fund invests all projects have to comply with all applicable EU Directives and national legislation related to the environment.

The fund's documentation will require that in respect of the individual projects in which the fund invests, procurement has been undertaken in accordance with EU procurement directives.

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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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