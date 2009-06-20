MODERNIZACAO PARQUE ESCOLAR II

Summary sheet
Parque Escolar E.P.E.
The project comprises the modernisation, remodelling, rehabilitation and extension, furnishing and equipment of schools in mainland Portugal.
The project is consistent with EU policy. A well-educated and well-integrated/included population is critical for the current and future economic, intellectual and social development of a country. The project will enhance the human capital stock of Portugal. In addition, the majority of the sub-projects are located in convergence regions.
The project mainly consists of the rehabilitation of existing buildings. Therefore, according to the local planning and approval processes, the competent authorities have requested no EIA due to the size and location of the buildings.
The compliance of the promoter’s procurement procedures with EU and national procedures applicable to public authorities will be reviewed during appraisal.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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