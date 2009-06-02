Mekorot Ashdod desalination plant

Though not particularly mentioned in Annex 1 of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 97/11/EC Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) desalination plants require a full EIA. In the absence of an international Best Available Technique (BAT) standard for desalination projects best professional judgment adopting the definitions of BAT and Best Environmental Practices (BEP) as introduced by the European Integrated Prevention Pollution Control Directive (Directive 2008/1/EC), the Land-Based Sources (LBS) Protocol of the Mediterranean Action Plan, and applicable Israeli regulations will be applied.

The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is available at :

Mekorot Development & Enterprise

No. 1 Karlibach st., floor no. 10

Tel Aviv, Israel

Tel: 972-3-6334500.

Review hours: 9:00-15:00 following prior coordination.

Contact person : Ms. Granit Ben Ezra or Mr. Nehemia Katabi.