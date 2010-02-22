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ST NANOELECTRONICS R&D FRANCE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 350,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 350,000,000
Industry : € 350,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/09/2010 : € 350,000,000
Other links
Related press
France: EUR 350 million loan to microelectronics sector

Summary sheet

Release date
22 February 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/09/2010
20090599
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
STM Nanoelectronics R&D
ST Microelectronics N.V.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 350 million.
Around EUR 1 200 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to R&D and Innovation activities performed in the field of semiconductor technologies in the promoter’s sites of Crolles, Grenoble and Tours. Just below 65% of the costs are planned to be spent in Crolles, nearly 30% in Grenoble and the remaining expenditures are planned for Tours. The R&D activities included in the project would induce a strong reduction in the power consumption of existing ICT devices and allow for the increased application of ICT for energy efficiency.

The project helps a European promoter in its effort to foster its competitive position in high value added products by investing in RDI and contributes to the targets of the European Growth Initiative. The project is thus eligible under article 309 point c) Knowledge Economy (R&D) and Protection of environment (Significant CO2 reduction) for the sub-projects related to power electronics.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Semiconductor manufacturing facilities are not specifically covered by Annexes I & II of EU Directive 97/11/EC, as amended by 2003/35/EC, and therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. The proposed investments will take place mainly inside buildings at R&D facilities already being used for similar activities, and are not expected to have a significant environmental impact on the surroundings. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Other links
Related press
France: EUR 350 million loan to microelectronics sector

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EUR 350 million loan to microelectronics sector
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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