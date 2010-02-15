Sorek desalination plant

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Private sector special purpose company
A seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant, including an open seawater intake and a sea outfall for brine disposal.
The objective of the project is to produce at least 150 million m3 of potable water per year.
Though not particularly mentioned in Annex 1 of EIA Directive 97/11/EC SWRO desalination plants require a full EIA. In the absence of an international BAT standard for desalination projects best professional judgment adopting the definitions of BAT and BEP as introduced by the European IPPC Directive (Directive 2008/1/EC), the Land-Based Sources (LBS) Protocol of the Mediterranean Action Plan, and applicable Israeli regulations will be applied.
The concession to build and operate a 150 million m3/year was internationally tendered and awarded to a private sector special purpose company. Pending a positive review of the evaluation report this procedure follows international practices and is acceptable to the Bank.
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