N11-N7 MOTORWAY PPP

Summary sheet
The Irish National Roads Authority (NRA)
Michael Kennedy
The PPP contract comprises the design, construction, operation and maintenance of 16.5km of dual carriageway on the Arklow to Rathnew section of the N11 and of the N7 Newlands Cross Junction. It further includes the design and construction of a service area along the existing M11 and the operation and maintenance of ca.30 km of the existing M11 (Gorey to Arklow and Arklow bypass).
The proposed dual carriageway section of the N11 will replace the existing single carriageway road, much of which falls below NRA standard in terms of geometry, junction frequency, junction spacing and overtaking opportunities. It is expected that the introduction of the proposed road will result in significant improvements to safety. The upgrade of the N7 junction at Newlands Cross is expected to reduce congestion and improve journey times significantly.
The project falls under the requirements of Annex I of the EIA Directive 97/11/CE (amended by Directive 2003/35/EC), and is subject of a full Environmental Impact Assessment, including public consultation. Detailed analysis of the EIA process and the project impact and mitigation measures will be performed during appraisal, including assessment of impact on Natura 2000 sites and compliance with the Habitats and Birds Directives.
The project is being procured as a Public Private Partnership. The PPP contract will be awarded under the competitive dialogue procedure applicable to public works contracts under EU Directive 2004/18/EC. The tender was published in the EU Journal on the 24th of June 2009 (ref. 2009/S118-170791).
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