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N17-N18 GORT TO TUAM PPP MOTORWAY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 143,033,580.71
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 143,033,580.71
Transport : € 143,033,580.71
Signature date(s)
30/04/2014 : € 143,033,580.71
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
Ireland: M17/M18 Gort-Tuam motorway gets €144m European Investment Bank backing

Summary sheet

Release date
23 February 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/04/2014
20090576
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
N17-N18 Gort to Tuam PPP Motorway

The Irish National Roads Authority (NRA)
Michael Kennedy

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR EUR 170 million.
EUR 530 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The combined N17 /N18 Gort to Tuam PPP scheme is 57 km in length and commences at the northern extremity of the N18 Gort Crusheen scheme, which is currently under construction.

This road will replace the existing single carriage-way road, much of which falls below NRA standard in terms of geometry, junction frequency, junction spacing and overtaking opportunities. It is expected that the introduction of the proposed road, with the 120 kph speed limit and superior standard, will result in significant improvements to safety and journey times.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under the requirements of Annex I of the EIA Directive 97/11/CE (amended by Directive 2003/35/EC), and is subject of a full Environmental Impact Assessment, including public consultation. Detailed analysis of the EIA process and the project impact and mitigation measures will be performed during appraisal, including assessment of impact on Natura 2000 sites and compliance to Habitats and Birds Directives.

The project is being procured as a Public Private Partnership. The PPP contract will be awarded under the competitive dialogue procedure applicable to public works contracts under EU Directive 2004/18/EC. The tender was published in the EU Journal on the 3rd of February 2009 (ref. 2009/S22-031253).

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
Ireland: M17/M18 Gort-Tuam motorway gets €144m European Investment Bank backing

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ireland: M17/M18 Gort-Tuam motorway gets €144m European Investment Bank backing
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

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Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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