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FLOOD DAMAGE RECONSTRUCTION 2009

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 392,269,758.4
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 392,269,758.4
Water, sewerage : € 392,269,758.4
Signature date(s)
8/12/2009 : € 392,269,758.4

Summary sheet

Release date
13 October 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/12/2009
20090565
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Flood Damage Reconstruction 2009
Ministry of Finance of the Czech Republic
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
CZK 7 000 million
CZK 7 600 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Reconstruction of damage caused by floods in June and July 2009.

The proposed operation includes flood damage repair investments in four affected Czech river basins (South Bohemia, Ústi Region, Olomouc Region and Moravian Region) after the floods of summer 2009.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter will assure that all schemes will be screened according to the requirements of the applicable national and European environmental legislation including Directive 97/11 amending 85/337, and those regarding Natura 2000 and Habitats.

The promoter will assure that services, supply and works contracts will be purchased in compliance with the national and European public procurement legislation, including publication on the OJEC if required.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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