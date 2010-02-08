Indesit Company R&D

Summary sheet
Indesit Company S.p.A.
The project covers the promoter’s RDI investment in the area of household appliances, namely to improve their user friendliness and environmental characteristics and the modernisation of some production facilities located in convergence regions.
The project is expected to bring about positive environmental results, as it focuses on developing innovative solutions to reduce water and energy consumption and to adopt recycled materials in the production process.
Investments in research, development and innovation are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised, in which case an EIA would not be required by EIA Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Part of the project covers the revamping of production facilities. The production of households’ appliances is not listed in EIA Directive 97/11. No environmental problems are expected from this project. However, the Bank’s services will check compliance with applicable environmental regulations of production plants and operations during the project’s due diligence.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.