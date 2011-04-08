Swinoujscie LNG Terminal

Summary sheet
Polskie LNG SA
The project consists of the construction and operation of a new Liquefied Natural Gas import terminal on the Polish Baltic Sea coast at Swinoujscie. The terminal will have a throughput capacity of 5 Gm3/a.
The project will diversify import capacity of natural gas in line with national energy policy as established by Poland and will contribute to the development of the energy network supplying the European Union.
The LNG terminal was required by the Polish competent authority to undergo an environmental impact assessment because of its technical characteristics, its location in environmentally protected Natura 2000 areas and because of its direct relation with new jetty, breakwater and pipeline developments, likewise located in protected areas. The EIA was submitted to Polish authorities at the end of 2008. After passing through a public consultation process, during which no major objections have been received, the competent authority approved the EIA in 2009. The study’s overall conclusion is that the terminal will not have significant negative impacts on sites of nature conservation importance, and that the investment will not threaten the integrity of the protected zones.
The procurement process was launched in mid 2009 by an announcement at national level and in the international press, inviting interested companies to pre-qualify for project services and for the EPC contract. It concluded in main contracts being awarded in 2010.
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