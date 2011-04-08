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SWINOUJSCIE LNG TERMINAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 133,096,716.96
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 133,096,716.96
Energy : € 133,096,716.96
Signature date(s)
14/12/2011 : € 133,096,716.96
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
Poland: EIB supports transport and energy infrastructure

Summary sheet

Release date
8 April 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2011
20090551
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Swinoujscie LNG Terminal

Polskie LNG SA

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 150 million
Approx. EUR 926 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction and operation of a new Liquefied Natural Gas import terminal on the Polish Baltic Sea coast at Swinoujscie. The terminal will have a throughput capacity of 5 Gm3/a.

The project will diversify import capacity of natural gas in line with national energy policy as established by Poland and will contribute to the development of the energy network supplying the European Union.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The LNG terminal was required by the Polish competent authority to undergo an environmental impact assessment because of its technical characteristics, its location in environmentally protected Natura 2000 areas and because of its direct relation with new jetty, breakwater and pipeline developments, likewise located in protected areas. The EIA was submitted to Polish authorities at the end of 2008. After passing through a public consultation process, during which no major objections have been received, the competent authority approved the EIA in 2009. The study’s overall conclusion is that the terminal will not have significant negative impacts on sites of nature conservation importance, and that the investment will not threaten the integrity of the protected zones.

The procurement process was launched in mid 2009 by an announcement at national level and in the international press, inviting interested companies to pre-qualify for project services and for the EPC contract. It concluded in main contracts being awarded in 2010.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
Poland: EIB supports transport and energy infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB supports transport and energy infrastructure
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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