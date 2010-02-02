CEMENTIR TARANTO ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Summary sheet
Cementir Holding S.p.A.
Modernisation of an existing cement production plant located in Taranto (Southern Italy) with energy-efficient machinery and technology allowing for lower emissions, lower energy consumption and use of recycled materials in the cement production process.
The project will result in significant energy efficiency improvements in terms of (i) electricity and fuel consumption and (ii) substituting conventional fossil fuels and making better use of raw materials, with the possible treatment of fly ashes.
The cement plant component of the project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC and an EIA is required. This is under preparation by an external specialised consultant. No specific problems are expected as the project is taking place in an existing plant, replacing old production equipment with BAT technology. The project will have several environmental benefits.
No specific problems are expected with a private-sector company that obtains, directly or indirectly, the equipment and services for its project amongst the few specialised international engineering companies and suppliers. This procedure is likely to be in line with the Bank’s procurement procedures for private projects. To be verified during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.