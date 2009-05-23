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ALAVA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 60,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 2,310,000
Solid waste : € 2,340,000
Industry : € 3,600,000
Water, sewerage : € 21,060,000
Urban development : € 30,690,000
Signature date(s)
22/11/2012 : € 2,310,000
22/11/2012 : € 2,340,000
22/11/2012 : € 3,600,000
22/11/2012 : € 21,060,000
22/11/2012 : € 30,690,000
Other links
Related public register
25/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALAVA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
05/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ALAVA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

Summary sheet

Release date
9 May 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/11/2012
20090523
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ALAVA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
TERRITORIO HISTORICO DE ALAVA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 152 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of investments in the areas of environmental protection, social care and culture in the Basque province of Alava.

Environmental protection, social care and culture in the Basque province of Álava.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some of the schemes might eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended. If any scheme had a negative impact on an area forming part of Natura 2000 network (falling under Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC) the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into national law.

The promoter, as a public administration entity, is required to follow EU public procurement rules (2004/17/EC and 2007/18/EC) including publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national or regional legislation.

Related documents
25/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALAVA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
05/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ALAVA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALAVA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
25 Sep 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62123676
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20090523
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Urban development
Water, sewerage
Industry
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ALAVA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
5 Feb 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80290171
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20090523
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Urban development
Water, sewerage
Industry
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALAVA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
05/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ALAVA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
ALAVA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
ALAVA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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