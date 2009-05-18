Mercedes Benz Cars R&D Sust Mobility

Summary sheet
Daimler AG
R&D activities with the aim of optimising fuel efficiency and lowering carbon dioxide emissions of motor vehicles and the development of electric vehicles.
The project concerns (i) the development of electric power trains (including batteries) in the form of hybrids / plug-in hybrids, with extended driving range, as well as (ii) the development of electric vehicles powered by battery or fuel cell. The project is a prerequisite for the implementation of the promoter’s roadmap towards vehicles with lower carbon emissions.
The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorized and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Annex II of the Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC.
Procurement is expected to be in line with the EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.
Loan foreseen under the European Clean Transport Facility (ECTF).
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