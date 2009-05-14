PAROSENI POWER PLANT

Summary sheet
Environmental improvements for Unit 4 of Paroseni coal-fired Combined Heat and Power Plant (CHPP), comprising the deployment of a flue gas desulphurisation installation (FGD) and system for collection, transport and storage of ash and slag (DSS).
The project contributes to the Bank’s priority lending objectives such as supporting economic development in convergence regions and protection of the environment as well as EU energy objectives.
The project is subject to Annex II of the EIA Directive (85/337/EEC and amendments). According to the decision by the Competent Authority, a full Environmental Impact Assessment is not required. The environmental permits for the investment have been received by the Promoter. The project will ensure compliance of Unit 4 with EU Directives 1999/31/EC and 2001/80/EC, and result in a significant decrease in SO2 emissions and lower pollution caused by ash and slag handling activities.
As a state owned entity, the Promoter is subject to the EU legislation on procurement. The contracts for both FGD and DSS were announced in OJEU of July 2009.
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