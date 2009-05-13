Ford UK Engine RDI and Manufacturing

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Ford Motor Company Ltd
The project concerns the financing of:
i) RDI activities relating to the development of new, cleaner engine technologies under EIB’s European Clean Transport Facility (“ECTF”);
ii) RDI activities related to the development of a new generation of commercial vehicle and investments in production facilities for a new downsized engine family in Bridgend, located in South West Wales in the UK.
The project will contribute to the promoter’s long-term competitiveness and to the market introduction of low-carbon-emission vehicles. It is expected to bring about positive environmental results in reducing fuel consumption, CO2 and regulated emissions. Part of the investment will also fund capital expenditure for modernising the Bridgend plant to produce downsized engines, emitting less CO2.
The project is expected to be mainly carried out at the promoter’s existing facilities, already authorised. It is therefore unlikely that an EIA will be required, as per EIA Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. To be assessed during appraisal.
The promoter is a private company operating in the manufacturing sector not covered by EU Directives on procurement. Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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