SWDE Water Supply II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Société Wallonne des Eaux
This is a three-year investment programme, primarily for drinking water production and distribution facilities.
The programme includes a large number of projects to replace old installations, add new capacity, increase production efficiency and improve water quality.
The investment programme will have a positive impact on the environment of the Walloon Region and the environment in general (reduction of water losses and thus saving of resources, maintenance or improvement of drinking water quality). Some components of the project may come under Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, Annex II, and an environmental impact assessment is required. The promoter's application of procedures complies with the corresponding directive.
SWDE will be required by the bank to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects have been/shall be put out to tender in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.