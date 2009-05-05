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SWDE WATER SUPPLY II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 150,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/09/2012 : € 35,000,000
26/09/2012 : € 40,000,000
16/12/2013 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SWDE WATER SUPPLY II
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SWDE WATER SUPPLY II

Summary sheet

Release date
7 December 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/09/2012
20090505
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SWDE Water Supply II

Société Wallonne des Eaux

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 150m.
Up to EUR 300 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

This is a three-year investment programme, primarily for drinking water production and distribution facilities.

The programme includes a large number of projects to replace old installations, add new capacity, increase production efficiency and improve water quality.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investment programme will have a positive impact on the environment of the Walloon Region and the environment in general (reduction of water losses and thus saving of resources, maintenance or improvement of drinking water quality). Some components of the project may come under Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, Annex II, and an environmental impact assessment is required. The promoter's application of procedures complies with the corresponding directive.

SWDE will be required by the bank to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects have been/shall be put out to tender in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal as and where appropriate.

Comments

 

Related documents
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SWDE WATER SUPPLY II
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SWDE WATER SUPPLY II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SWDE WATER SUPPLY II
Publication Date
12 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66409723
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20090505
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SWDE WATER SUPPLY II
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83966340
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20090505
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SWDE WATER SUPPLY II
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SWDE WATER SUPPLY II
Other links
Summary sheet
SWDE Water Supply II
Data sheet
SWDE WATER SUPPLY II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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