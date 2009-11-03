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VIVIENDA CATALUNYA II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 125,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 125,000,000
Urban development : € 125,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/06/2011 : € 20,000,000
14/06/2011 : € 40,000,000
14/06/2011 : € 65,000,000
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB supports social housing in Catalonia with EUR 125 million

Summary sheet

Release date
3 November 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/06/2011
20090492
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Vivienda Catalunya II
Generalitat de Catalunya
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 100 million (to be confirmed).
Around EUR 200 million (to be confirmed).
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction and rehabilitation of social housing for rent throughout the Catalonian region.

The project responds to the objectives expressed in the Regional Housing Agreement 2007-2016 as well as to the goals of the Spanish Housing and Rehabilitation Plan (PEVR) for 2009-2012, contributing to improving the supply of affordable and decent housing in the region and to the creation of temporary employment in this sector, thus meeting the objectives of the Spanish and European Economic Recovery Plan.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Depending on the size and location, sub-projects may fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337 and subsequent revisions; the need for an EIA as defined under the Directive will be examined during appraisal.

EU procurement Directives (2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC) have to be applied in this project; the social housing promoters will be asked to ensure that tenders are organised in compliance with EU requirements, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal for projects above thresholds.

Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB supports social housing in Catalonia with EUR 125 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB supports social housing in Catalonia with EUR 125 million
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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