Vivienda Catalunya II

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Summary sheet
Construction and rehabilitation of social housing for rent throughout the Catalonian region.
The project responds to the objectives expressed in the Regional Housing Agreement 2007-2016 as well as to the goals of the Spanish Housing and Rehabilitation Plan (PEVR) for 2009-2012, contributing to improving the supply of affordable and decent housing in the region and to the creation of temporary employment in this sector, thus meeting the objectives of the Spanish and European Economic Recovery Plan.
Depending on the size and location, sub-projects may fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337 and subsequent revisions; the need for an EIA as defined under the Directive will be examined during appraisal.
EU procurement Directives (2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC) have to be applied in this project; the social housing promoters will be asked to ensure that tenders are organised in compliance with EU requirements, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal for projects above thresholds.
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