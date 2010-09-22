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CHINA CLIMATE CHANGE FRAMEWORK LOAN II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
China : € 500,000,000
Services : € 29,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 50,000,000
Industry : € 135,000,000
Energy : € 286,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/12/2010 : € 29,000,000
3/12/2010 : € 50,000,000
3/12/2010 : € 135,000,000
3/12/2010 : € 286,000,000
Other links
Related public register
28/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CCCFL II - URUMQI BUILDING EFFICIENCY
Related public register
28/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CCCFL II - URUMQI BUILDING EFFICIENCY
Related press
China: EUR 500 million loan for Climate Change mitigation projects
Related sub-project
CCCFL II - SHANDONG HEAT AND COLD GENERATION
Related sub-project
HOHHOT ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Related sub-project
CCCFL II - HARBIN BUILDING EFFICIENCY
Related sub-project
ANHUI FORESTRY (FL 20090490)
Related sub-project
CCCFL II - HENAN GUSHI BIOMASS
Related sub-project
INNER MONGOLIA FORESTRY (FL20090490)
Related sub-project
CCCFL II - URUMQI BUILDING EFFICIENCY
Related sub-project
SHAANXI FORESTRY (FL 20090490)

Summary sheet

Release date
22 September 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/12/2010
20090490
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
China Climate Change Framework Loan II

Ministry of Finance of the People’s Republic of China

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Indicative amount of EUR 500 million.
Indicative amount of EUR 1 800 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project would be a multi-investment scheme under which the Bank could support several individual renewable energy/energy efficiency projects.

The project will contribute to Climate change mitigation through the efficient use of energy, the development of renewable energy, and the associated avoidance or reduction of green house gas emissions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments may either fall under Annex I of the EU EIA Directive, requiring an EIA, or under Annex II of the same Directive leaving it to the competent authority to determine whether or not an EIA is required. For each individual allocation, the Bank’s services will perform due diligence to ensure compliance with the Bank’s environmental and social requirements.

The procurement procedures for the schemes to be financed by the EIB loan shall be in compliance with the EIB Guide to Procurement, meaning in practice for most if not all schemes international tendering published in the Official Journal, open to all qualified suppliers.

Related documents
28/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CCCFL II - URUMQI BUILDING EFFICIENCY
28/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CCCFL II - URUMQI BUILDING EFFICIENCY
Related projects
Related sub-project
CCCFL II - SHANDONG HEAT AND COLD GENERATION
Related sub-project
HOHHOT ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Related sub-project
CCCFL II - HARBIN BUILDING EFFICIENCY
Related sub-project
ANHUI FORESTRY (FL 20090490)
Related sub-project
CCCFL II - HENAN GUSHI BIOMASS
Related sub-project
INNER MONGOLIA FORESTRY (FL20090490)
Related sub-project
CCCFL II - URUMQI BUILDING EFFICIENCY
Related sub-project
SHAANXI FORESTRY (FL 20090490)
Other links
Related press
China: EUR 500 million loan for Climate Change mitigation projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CCCFL II - URUMQI BUILDING EFFICIENCY
Publication Date
28 Nov 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56307498
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20090490
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Services
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
China
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CCCFL II - URUMQI BUILDING EFFICIENCY
Publication Date
28 Nov 2014
Document language
Chinese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56272626
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20090490
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Services
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
China
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CCCFL II - URUMQI BUILDING EFFICIENCY
Related public register
28/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CCCFL II - URUMQI BUILDING EFFICIENCY
Other links
Summary sheet
China Climate Change Framework Loan II
Data sheet
CHINA CLIMATE CHANGE FRAMEWORK LOAN II
Related press
China: EUR 500 million loan for Climate Change mitigation projects
Related sub-project
CCCFL II - SHANDONG HEAT AND COLD GENERATION
Related sub-project
HOHHOT ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Related sub-project
CCCFL II - HARBIN BUILDING EFFICIENCY
Related sub-project
ANHUI FORESTRY (FL 20090490)
Related sub-project
CCCFL II - HENAN GUSHI BIOMASS
Related sub-project
INNER MONGOLIA FORESTRY (FL20090490)
Related sub-project
CCCFL II - URUMQI BUILDING EFFICIENCY
Related sub-project
SHAANXI FORESTRY (FL 20090490)

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
China: EUR 500 million loan for Climate Change mitigation projects
Other links
Related public register
28/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CCCFL II - URUMQI BUILDING EFFICIENCY
Related public register
28/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CCCFL II - URUMQI BUILDING EFFICIENCY
Related sub-project
CCCFL II - SHANDONG HEAT AND COLD GENERATION
Related sub-project
HOHHOT ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Related sub-project
CCCFL II - HARBIN BUILDING EFFICIENCY
Related sub-project
ANHUI FORESTRY (FL 20090490)
Related sub-project
CCCFL II - HENAN GUSHI BIOMASS
Related sub-project
INNER MONGOLIA FORESTRY (FL20090490)
Related sub-project
CCCFL II - URUMQI BUILDING EFFICIENCY
Related sub-project
SHAANXI FORESTRY (FL 20090490)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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