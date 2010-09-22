China Climate Change Framework Loan II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Ministry of Finance of the People’s Republic of China
The project would be a multi-investment scheme under which the Bank could support several individual renewable energy/energy efficiency projects.
The project will contribute to Climate change mitigation through the efficient use of energy, the development of renewable energy, and the associated avoidance or reduction of green house gas emissions.
Investments may either fall under Annex I of the EU EIA Directive, requiring an EIA, or under Annex II of the same Directive leaving it to the competent authority to determine whether or not an EIA is required. For each individual allocation, the Bank’s services will perform due diligence to ensure compliance with the Bank’s environmental and social requirements.
The procurement procedures for the schemes to be financed by the EIB loan shall be in compliance with the EIB Guide to Procurement, meaning in practice for most if not all schemes international tendering published in the Official Journal, open to all qualified suppliers.
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